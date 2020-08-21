Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal releases new ‘Cinnadust’ seasoning blend

Featured

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Cinnamon Toast Crunch is trying to sweeten up your spice cabinet.

According to People, the popular breakfast cereal has released a new “Cinnadust” seasoning blend.

The new seasoning blends together the cereal’s distinct flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and graham crackers into one powder.

People says the seasoning is perfect for morning toast, baked goods, desserts, ice cream sundaes, coffee and sweet potatoes.

Cinnadust will be available starting September 1 exclusively at Sam’s Club.

The spice will be available online and in grocery stores nationwide early next year.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has also recently released a coffee creamer and an ice cream flavor.

Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream hitting shelves soon

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral