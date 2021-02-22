Chicken wars: Taco Bell unveils new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

(WJW) — Taco Bell is getting in on the chicken sandwich game.

According to the fast-food chain, the brand will be testing its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco next month at select Taco Bell locations.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco features premium all-white-meat crispy chicken, marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, then seasoned with bold Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating.

The brand is offering both a regular and a spicy version of the sandwich.

Each Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is served in a puffy bread, shaped in an iconic taco form and filled with a piece of crispy tortilla chicken and flavorful signature creamy chipotle sauce. The spicy version includes crunchy jalapeño slices for those who can take the heat.

Starting March 11, the chain will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. A nationwide debut of the product is expected later this year.