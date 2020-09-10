Chick-fil-A adding new items to menus nationwide

DALLAS (WJHL) – Officials with Chick-fil-A have announced two new menu items coming to restaurants nationwide starting September 14.
The first menu item is a chocolate fudge brownie. Officials said in a release that dessert would be available year-round.
The release read in part, “a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.”
“We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
