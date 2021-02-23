Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Lucky Charms ice cream covered in gold glitter

(WJW) — Lucky Charms and Cold Stone Creamery are teaming up to bring the St. Patrick’s Day magic straight to your home.

Cold Stone Creamery will debut the new Lucky Charms Ice Cream and Lucky Charms Shake on March 1 at participating locations, according to a General Mills spokesperson.

Lucky Charms and Cold Stone Creamery debut Lucky Charms Ice Cream and Lucky Charms Shake (Courtesy: General Mills)

The Lucky Charms ice cream contains a double portion of the cereal’s iconic marshmallows, whipped topping, and gold glitter.

The Lucky Charms Shake features a blend of the Lucky Charms Ice Cream, whipped topping, gold glitter, and marshmallows.

Sneak peek at an upcoming treat. We'll let you know soon where you can find this to eat.🍦🍀 pic.twitter.com/4wtELF6n6k — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 23, 2021

General Mills is also releasing a limited-edition version of the popular cereal called “Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms.” The cereal features magical clover charms that turn your milk green.

This special box is available on shelves at major retailers nationwide, while supplies last. The suggested retail price is $3.33

You will be in awe when you see Lucky’s 🍀clovers🍀 magically turn your milk green! Find specially marked boxes before they disappear. #magicallydelicious pic.twitter.com/IiKMWl0PV6 — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 5, 2021

Additionally, the brand has teamed up with Hasbro to release their own version of the popular children’s game “Candy Land.” The companies hope this game can help families create new traditions and “magical moments at home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucky Charms brings new magic to families this St. Patrick’s Day including the new Lucky’s CharmWorld CANDY LAND game (Photo: Business Wire).

“For generations, Lucky Charms has been synonymous with wonderment and fun, and this year we’re adding even more colorful magic for a special St. Patrick’s Day,” Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms, said in a press release. “We’re excited to bring many ways to celebrate at home with such great collaborators.”

The special edition of Candy Land is now available for pre-order online.