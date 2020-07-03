Caught on camera: Incredibly rare white raccoon plays in Rocky River yard

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A rare raccoon made an appearance in a local family’s yard Friday morning.

Joseph Dill was shocked to see three young raccoons playing in his Rocky River yard around 9 a.m. Two were typical black raccoons Northeast Ohioans are accustomed to seeing. The other was white.

“It was a shock,” Joseph explained. “I just walked out my door and saw three young raccoons playing with each other. They ran around for about two hours.”

“My mom told me she saw the raccoons crawling over the fence to get into the yard,” former FOX 8 reporter Jessica Dill shared.

Courtesy: Dill Family

Courtesy: Dill Family

Courtesy: Dill Family

The family called Rocky River animal control because the raccoons wouldn’t let them leave their driveway. However, animal control was off in observance of the Independence Day holiday so Rocky River police deputies came out to assist.

“My dad tried walking to his car and the white raccoon hissed at him,” said Jessica.

Officers arrived at the home and took photos of the raccoons. They told the family they looked young, adding that the raccoons were likely healthy given their behaviors.

They also told the family seeing a white raccoon is incredibly rare.

“The police told me I should go buy a lottery ticket because they’re very rare,” Joseph told FOX 8.

Police contacted animal control and the family is currently waiting for them to arrive.

The Dill family says the raccoons have since left the home. Animal control will assess the situation when they get to the house.

Wildlife experts say seeing a white raccoon in the wild is a 1 in 750,000 chance, the Weather Network reports. They occur about 1 in every 10,000 births and usually don’t survive long as their white fur makes them stick out more.

Experts also say you have the same chance of seeing a white raccoon as you do of being struck by lightning, which is also 1 in 750,000 odds.

