California mother of 4 dies after suffering brain injury from pool jump

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WJW) — A California mother has died after suffering a brain injury.

According to a GoFundMe account established by her family, Maria Guadalupe Ambriz Davis, 43, was having a “fun-filled pool day” at home with her four kids when an “unfortunate jump into the pool caused a traumatic brain injury.”

Davis did not recover from the injury. After a week, Davis’ medical team and family decided to take her off life-support. She died on September 26.

Her loved ones describe her as “an incredible mother, daughter, sister and friend.” Her family says her personality was infectious and that Davis loved to laugh.

Maria Guadalupe Ambriz Davis (Courtesy: Elvia Ambriz via GoFundMe)

She leaves behind her husband Greg, who is a Los Angeles City Firefighter/Paramedic, and four children — Brianna, Jacob, Adam and Zoie. She is also survived by her father Ricardo, and siblings, Jesus, Lisa, Tita and Crystal.

“She was everything to me, so much more than a wife,” her husband, Greg, told PEOPLE Magazine. “I loved to do anything for her because I knew she had already done that for me… I will miss her forever.”

“Words will never express the love and adoration I have for her. My mom was always there for me no matter what. We used to tell each other everything. Good and bad,” her eldest daughter Brianna told the news outlet. “I am so grateful for the 21 years I got to spend with my other half. She was definitely my soulmate and I will forever carry those memories I have with her.”

Loved ones are asking those who are able to contribute to the GoFundMe account, which will be used to offset funeral costs and help the family with any expenses incurred during this process. The remaining funds will also be used to help Greg raise his children as a single parent.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can do so here.

