Budweiser celebrates 20th anniversary of Nelly’s debut album with limited-edition cans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WJW) — Anheuser-Busch is honoring rapper Nelly with his own Budweiser cans.

The beer company is releasing limited-edition Nelly tall Boy 25 oz. Budweiser cans ono October 20.

Courtesy: Allison + Partners PR

The campaign is commemorating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “Country Grammar.”

The cans feature elements from Nelly’s music career and honor his ties to his hometown of St. Louis, which is also home to Anheuser-Busch headquarters.

The design includes Nelly lyrics, his photo, the logo from his record label and the St. Louis Cardinals logo.

The limited-edition cans will be available exclusively in St. Louis.

Courtesy: Allison + Partners PR

Courtesy: Allison + Partners PR

Courtesy: Allison + Partners PR

Courtesy: Allison + Partners PR

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: