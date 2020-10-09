Bucket list wedding planned for rescue dog with terminal cancer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local pup is checking another thing off her bucket list — she’s getting married!

Suzy, a hospice foster at City Dogs Cleveland, has terminal cancer and no rescues had an available foster home for her.

Since her remaining time was limited Jennifer Dawn, with City Dogs, decided to create a bucket list for Suzy. Over the last few months, Suzy has been living her life to the fullest and going on many new adventures.

She has taken a boat ride, gone swimming, gone camping, had her own lemonade stand, taken a ride on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, visited some Cleveland hotspots and more!

Now, she is preparing to be wed to Frankie, a former City Dogs rescue.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, October 10 at 10 a.m. Suzy and Frankie will have bridesmaids, groomsmen, a flower girl and a ring bearer.

After the ceremony, a short reception featuring cake, music and more will take place.

The event will be live-streamed on Suzy’s Facebook page. All are welcome to tune in and virtually participate in the wedding festivities.

Click here for more information about Suzy and Frankie’s wedding.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: