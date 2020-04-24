Bedford community holds parade to celebrate WWII veteran’s 96th birthday

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Community members are helping a World War II veteran celebrate his birthday.
Bedford residents celebrated Charley Cala’s 96th birthday Friday evening with a special drive-by parade.
Charley’s family member says he is a “truly remarkable man.”
The veteran is still very active around his home, which he built more than 70 years ago. Charley still cuts his own grass, plants his garden and enjoys golfing when Northeast Ohio whether permits.
FOX 8 is wishing Charley a very happy birthday!