Bath & Body Works kicks off new fall collection with BOGO candle sale this weekend

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Fall is in the air, which means it’s time to fill your house with scents of pumpkin and autumnal baked goods.
Bath & Body Works is making that a little easier this weekend with a candle sale they’re calling “the world’s best 3-wick candle sale.”
From September 11 – 13, the brand’s 3-wick candles are buy one, get one free.
To take advantage of the deal, customers can visit Bath and Body Work’s website or stop in-store while following mask and social distancing requirements.
All you have to do to get the sale price is add the candles of your choice to your cart. No promotional code is required.
The sale comes in response to the launch of the brand’s Fall Bakery collection, which features scents like Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Blueberry Maple Pancakes, Caramel Pumpkin Swirl and Pumpkin Pecan Waffles.
Other fall favorites, such as like Flannel and Leave have returned this season, as well as new scents like Fall Farmhouse and White Apple Oakwood.
Visit the brand’s website for more information or to start shopping.
