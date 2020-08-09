Baseball fans applaud Kansas City for putting ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ cutout in stands

Picture taken by Photojournalist Matt Kline on July 28, 2020.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — While Major League Baseball teams play to plastic, cutout crowds, some teams have found ways to have fun with these “fans.”

Social media users were applauding the Kansas City Royals this week for their strategic placement of a “Weekend at Bernie’s” cutout.

The cutout features the 1989 film’s star, Terry Kiser, whose character in the movie was dead.

Similarly to the plot of the movie, Kiser is placed among other Royals fans who, had they been at the game, likely wouldn’t have known he was dead.

There's a Weekend at Bernie's cutout in the front row at the Royals game pic.twitter.com/TJwqE6hlmW — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) August 7, 2020

Shout out to the @royals and this card board fan cut out. pic.twitter.com/vsO6xBCD0Q — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 7, 2020

Bernie from “Weekend at Bernies” is a season ticket holder to Kansas City Royals. Fight me. — Travis j Hinman (@travisjhinman) August 7, 2020

According to the Royals, the cutouts are a part of the “Fanbassador” program, which sought to raise money by selling cutouts with fans’ images to go toward a coronavirus relief fund.

Among the season ticket holders and a few political figures, the “Fanbassador” team decided to have a little fun. Now, a stormtrooper from “Star Wars” and Bernie from “Weekend At Bernie’s” will grace televisions across the country once more.

One fan who has a cutout in the stadium told FOX 4 that he feels the program is a good way to help others during the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people right now don’t really know what they can do to give back, and when you have a chance to do something that’s cool and give back, I think that’s a great opportunity,” Jeremy Danner, a member of The Keep at Kauffman Stadium fan club, said.

Altogether, the Royals raised $14,000 through 700 fan cutouts. There are also 100 “dignitaries,” including Major Quinton Lucas and Royals Hall of Famer Frank White.

It’s unclear which group the movie stars fall into.

