Assisted living facility residents open own ‘bar’ to establish community during pandemic

LANCASTER, Wisc. (WJW) — Residents of an assisted living facility in Wisconsin created their own “bar” to help them get through quarantine.
After the coronavirus pandemic hit, Morningside Assisted Living closed to visitors, leaving some residents lonely and with extra time on their hands.
According to the facility, the home’s four male residents found a way to establish community during this hard time. They created “The Corner Bar”– an area where they can sit to enjoy good company and wine.
The residents even made a bar sign out of cardboard that reads “The Corner Bar” and hung it in the common area.
Morningside Assisted Living says the men’s families take turns dropping off wine for them.
However, they recently received a special wine donation from a Morningside Red Hat Society volunteer.
The men told Wisconsin-based news outlet WMTV one resident acts as a bartender and they have “one staff labeled as the bouncer in case things get too rowdy.”
They say the bar brought them together during a very isolating time. They invite other residents to stop by “The Corner Bar” and join in the festivities, as long as they bring a bottle of wine.