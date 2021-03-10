Ashland teen battling rare kidney disease receives transplant

CINCINNATI (WJW) — An Ashland teenager has received the gift of life after a longtime battle with Post-Streptococcal Glomerulonephritis, a rare kidney disease that can develop after a strep infection.

FOX 8 first introduced viewers to Ashlee Younce back in December when her community held a parade in her honor for her 16th birthday. (You can watch the celebratory parade in the video above.)

Younce was on a transplant list for almost a year and a half. Tuesday, she got the call that a donor kidney was located.

Currently, she is recovering at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Her mom says Younce already looks healthier and is looking forward to starting school in the fall.

For more information about Younce’s battle and the campaign to help pay her medical expenses, click here.