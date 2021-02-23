Allie LaForce and Joe Smith’s foundation helps a Cleveland family in fight to eliminate Huntington’s Disease

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting a family is exciting and scary, especially when there could be some health concerns.

Something former FOX 8 personality and current TNT broadcaster Allie LaForce and her husband, former Cleveland Indian and current Houston Astros player Joe Smith know a lot about.

But the two are trying to ease the stress, specifically when it comes to having a baby that is free from Huntington’s Disease (HD). So they created a special foundation that hits close to home, helping other families like them.

As FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer found out, as seen in the video about, it’s already making dreams come true, even right here in Cleveland.