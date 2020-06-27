7-year-old battling cancer granted wish to be a dentist for a day

Alexander Carico (Courtesy: A Special Wish)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A 7-year-old battling cancer is getting a dream come true Saturday morning. He gets to be a dentist for a day!

According to A Special Wish Foundation, Alex Carico was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

In February 2020, after receiving treatment at UH Rainbows and Babies Children’s Hospital, doctors declared Alex as cancer-free.

During his treatment Alex always wanted to make people smile.

“[He] wanted to see everyone smile. He has a big thing about people smiling,” his dads, Michael and Bill Carico, told A Special Wish.

That spirit of wanting to see people smile has fueled Alex’s love for dentistry. His parents say that since a young age, Alex knew he wanted to be a dentist when he grew up.

When A Special Wish learned of Alex’s passion for dentistry, the organization reached out to its community partners to make his dream come true.

Saturday morning Alex will visit Snyder & Winks Dental Office in Willoughby to learn every aspect of the dentistry field.

A Special Wish says both Alex and the office are very excited about the fun-filled day they have planned.

“We have a very dynamic program in partnership with Nurenberg Paris – called Nurenberg Paris For Kids” explains Emily Pitera, Program Director, said in a press release. “This heartfelt program works with our wish families to help our wish kiddos fulfill their wish of what they want to do when they grow up.”

