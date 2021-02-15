2021 Fish Fry Guide: Where to get Lenten dinner in Northeast Ohio during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fish fry season is upon us.

Many Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.” Lent officially begins Wednesday, February 17 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 1.

Churches, organizations and restaurants host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. FOX 8 has put together an alphabetical list of fish fry locations across Northeast Ohio. All events in the list below are held on Fridays unless otherwise stated.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several organizations are having carryout/take-out only fish fries. Some establishments are offering curbside pick-up or delivery. There are also a few fish fries that will host socially distanced dine-in guests.

If you have a Fish Fry you’d like to add to our list, please send the name of the church or organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to natasha.anderson@fox8.com. Please include “Fish Fry 2021” in your email subject line.

2021 Lenten Fish Fry Events

American Legion Clifton Post 421 — Carryout only

February 19 — April 2, 4:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.​

22001 Brookpark Road

Fairview Park, OH

Click here for details and menu options

American Slovak Club — Social distanced dine-in and carryout

2915 Broadway Ave.

Lorain, Ohio

Click here for details.

Bett’s Restaurant — Dine-in or carryout

February 19 — April 2, 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

2000 East 9th Street

Cleveland, 44115

More information, here.

Church of the Assumption — Carryout/drive-thru pick-up

February 19 – March 26, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

9183 Broadview Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Call ahead or order online

Click here for more information.

Church of the Holy Angels — Carryout/drive-thru pick-up

February 19 – March 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

18205 Chillicothe Rd.

Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Click here for more details and menu

Cleveland Elks Lodge Lodge #18 — Take out available; dine-in for members only

February 19 – April 2, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

38860 Mentor Avenue

Willoughby, Ohio 44094

Click here for more information

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center — In-person order & take-out only

February 12 – April 2, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lenau Park

7370 Columbia Rd.

Olmsted Township, Ohio

Click here for menu and details

German Family Society — Carryout only

February 19, 26, and March 5, 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

3871 Ranfield Road, Brimfield Township

Kent, Ohio 44240

Click here for more information nad menu

Gunselman’s Tavern — Dine-in and carryout

Ash Wednesday (February 17) and every Friday in Lent, Feb. 19 – April 2, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

21490 Lorain Road

Fairview Park, Ohio

More information, here.

Hi and Dry Cleveland

February 19 – April 2, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

2221 Professor Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

More information, here.

Lafayette United Methodist Church — Drive-thru only

February 19 and March 19, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.

6201 Lafayette Rd

Medina, Ohio 44256

More details, here.

Mary Queen of Peace — Take-out only

February 19 – March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

4423 Pearl Rd.

Cleveland, Ohio

Click here for more details.

Melt Bar & Grilled — Dine-in, carryout and delivery

Seafood spectacular menu launches on February 17.

Offered every day from Wednesday, February 17 — Saturday, April 3.

Available at most Melt Bar & Grilled locations.

More information, here.

Prosperity Social Club — Dine-in with reservation, Pre-ordered curbside pick-up

February 19 – April 2, 11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m.

1109 Starkweather Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio

Click here for information

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater — Dine-in, carryout and contactless free curbside pick-up

February 19 – April 2, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

1 Club Drive

Highland Hts, Oh 44143

More information, here

Rustic Grill winter menu available, here

St. Adalbert Church — Take-out only

February 19 — March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

66 Adalbert Street

Berea, Ohio 44107

More information, here.

St. Ambrose Parish — Take-out only

Ash Wednesday (February 17) and every Friday, February 19 – April 2, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m

Pre-ordering is encouraged

929 Pearl Rd

Brunswick OH, 44212

More information, here.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church — Take-out only

February 19 — March 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

7700 Hoertz Rd.

Parma, Ohio

Click here for more information

St. Barnabas Lenten Fish Fry Pack & Troop 575 — Drive-thru service only

9451 Brandywine Rd

Northfield, Ohio 44067

Pickup orders placed between 3 p.m. — 4:15 p.m. will be ready at 5 p.m.

Click here for information

St. Bernadette Parish — Carryout only

February 19 – March 19, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

2256 Clague Rd.

Westlake, Ohio 44145

Click here for more details.

St. Charles Borromeo — Take-out only

February 19 – April 2, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

5891 Ridge Rd.

Parma, Ohio

Click here for more details.

St. Colette Catholic Church — Carryout only

Phone orders will be accepted from 10 a.m — 6:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Dinners will be picked up in the hall.

330 West 130th Street

Brunswick, Ohio 44212

Click here for more information.

St. Dominic Parish — Drive-thru only

February 19 – March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

3455 Norwood Road

Shaker Heights, Ohio

Click here for more details.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church — Drive-thru only

February 19 – March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

3434 George Ave.

Parma, Ohio 44134

More information, here.

Menu available here

St. John Bosco — Take-out only

February 19 – April 2, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6480 Pearl Rd.

Parma Heights, Ohio

More information, here.

St. Luke the Evangelist — Curbside pick-up and limited delivery

February 19 – March 26, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

1212 Bunts Rd.

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Click here for information

St. Noel Banquet Center — Carryout only

February 19 – March 26, Pick-up between 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

35200 Chardon Rd

Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094

Click here for details.

Ss. Robert and William Parish

Ash Wednesday (February 17) and Fridays, Feb. 19 – April 2, 4:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

367 E 260th St

Euclid, OH 44132

Click here for details.

Tizzano’s Party Center — Dine-in or carryout

Every Friday in Lent, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

1361 E. 260th Street

Euclid, Ohio

Menu and additional information, here

Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland — Take-out only

February 19 — April 2, 4 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

7425 W Pleasant Valley Rd

Parma, OH 44130

Call 440-843-9234 for more information

West Side Irish American Club — Socially distanced dine-in or take-out

Fridays, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

5889 Jennings Rd.

Olmsted Township, Ohio 44138

More information, here.

If you have a Fish Fry you’d like to add to our list, please send the name of the church or organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to natasha.anderson@fox8.com. Please include “Fish Fry 2021” in your email subject line.