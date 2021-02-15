2021 Fish Fry Guide: Where to get Lenten dinner in Northeast Ohio during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fish fry season is upon us.
Many Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.” Lent officially begins Wednesday, February 17 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 1.
Churches, organizations and restaurants host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. FOX 8 has put together an alphabetical list of fish fry locations across Northeast Ohio. All events in the list below are held on Fridays unless otherwise stated.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several organizations are having carryout/take-out only fish fries. Some establishments are offering curbside pick-up or delivery. There are also a few fish fries that will host socially distanced dine-in guests.
If you have a Fish Fry you’d like to add to our list, please send the name of the church or organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to natasha.anderson@fox8.com. Please include “Fish Fry 2021” in your email subject line.
2021 Lenten Fish Fry Events
American Legion Clifton Post 421 — Carryout only
February 19 — April 2, 4:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
22001 Brookpark Road
Fairview Park, OH
Click here for details and menu options
American Slovak Club — Social distanced dine-in and carryout
2915 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, Ohio
Click here for details.
Bett’s Restaurant — Dine-in or carryout
February 19 — April 2, 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.
2000 East 9th Street
Cleveland, 44115
More information, here.
Church of the Assumption — Carryout/drive-thru pick-up
February 19 – March 26, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
9183 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
Call ahead or order online
Click here for more information.
Church of the Holy Angels — Carryout/drive-thru pick-up
February 19 – March 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
18205 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Click here for more details and menu
Cleveland Elks Lodge Lodge #18 — Take out available; dine-in for members only
February 19 – April 2, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
38860 Mentor Avenue
Willoughby, Ohio 44094
Click here for more information
Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center — In-person order & take-out only
February 12 – April 2, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Lenau Park
7370 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Township, Ohio
Click here for menu and details
German Family Society — Carryout only
February 19, 26, and March 5, 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
3871 Ranfield Road, Brimfield Township
Kent, Ohio 44240
Click here for more information nad menu
Gunselman’s Tavern — Dine-in and carryout
Ash Wednesday (February 17) and every Friday in Lent, Feb. 19 – April 2, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
21490 Lorain Road
Fairview Park, Ohio
More information, here.
Hi and Dry Cleveland
February 19 – April 2, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.
2221 Professor Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
More information, here.
Lafayette United Methodist Church — Drive-thru only
February 19 and March 19, 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.
6201 Lafayette Rd
Medina, Ohio 44256
More details, here.
Mary Queen of Peace — Take-out only
February 19 – March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
4423 Pearl Rd.
Cleveland, Ohio
Click here for more details.
Melt Bar & Grilled — Dine-in, carryout and delivery
Seafood spectacular menu launches on February 17.
Offered every day from Wednesday, February 17 — Saturday, April 3.
Available at most Melt Bar & Grilled locations.
More information, here.
Prosperity Social Club — Dine-in with reservation, Pre-ordered curbside pick-up
February 19 – April 2, 11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m.
1109 Starkweather Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio
Click here for information
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater — Dine-in, carryout and contactless free curbside pick-up
February 19 – April 2, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
1 Club Drive
Highland Hts, Oh 44143
More information, here
Rustic Grill winter menu available, here
St. Adalbert Church — Take-out only
February 19 — March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
66 Adalbert Street
Berea, Ohio 44107
More information, here.
St. Ambrose Parish — Take-out only
Ash Wednesday (February 17) and every Friday, February 19 – April 2, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m
Pre-ordering is encouraged
929 Pearl Rd
Brunswick OH, 44212
More information, here.
St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church — Take-out only
February 19 — March 26, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
7700 Hoertz Rd.
Parma, Ohio
Click here for more information
St. Barnabas Lenten Fish Fry Pack & Troop 575 — Drive-thru service only
9451 Brandywine Rd
Northfield, Ohio 44067
Pickup orders placed between 3 p.m. — 4:15 p.m. will be ready at 5 p.m.
Click here for information
St. Bernadette Parish — Carryout only
February 19 – March 19, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
2256 Clague Rd.
Westlake, Ohio 44145
Click here for more details.
St. Charles Borromeo — Take-out only
February 19 – April 2, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
5891 Ridge Rd.
Parma, Ohio
Click here for more details.
St. Colette Catholic Church — Carryout only
Phone orders will be accepted from 10 a.m — 6:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Dinners will be picked up in the hall.
330 West 130th Street
Brunswick, Ohio 44212
Click here for more information.
St. Dominic Parish — Drive-thru only
February 19 – March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
3455 Norwood Road
Shaker Heights, Ohio
Click here for more details.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church — Drive-thru only
February 19 – March 26, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
3434 George Ave.
Parma, Ohio 44134
More information, here.
Menu available here
St. John Bosco — Take-out only
February 19 – April 2, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
6480 Pearl Rd.
Parma Heights, Ohio
More information, here.
St. Luke the Evangelist — Curbside pick-up and limited delivery
February 19 – March 26, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
1212 Bunts Rd.
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
Click here for information
St. Noel Banquet Center — Carryout only
February 19 – March 26, Pick-up between 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
35200 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094
Click here for details.
Ss. Robert and William Parish
Ash Wednesday (February 17) and Fridays, Feb. 19 – April 2, 4:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
367 E 260th St
Euclid, OH 44132
Click here for details.
Tizzano’s Party Center — Dine-in or carryout
Every Friday in Lent, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
1361 E. 260th Street
Euclid, Ohio
Menu and additional information, here
Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland — Take-out only
February 19 — April 2, 4 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
7425 W Pleasant Valley Rd
Parma, OH 44130
Call 440-843-9234 for more information
West Side Irish American Club — Socially distanced dine-in or take-out
Fridays, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
5889 Jennings Rd.
Olmsted Township, Ohio 44138
More information, here.
