Feast of the Assumption celebration returns August 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Are you ready for some Italian cuisine and celebrations?

Yes, that’s right! The Feast of the Assumption will resume this August, according to the city of Cleveland.

The city says for more than 120 years, the feast brings together many in Northeast Ohio and visitors from around the country who return each year to celebrate.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson says, “This year, we look forward to joining the Little Italy community and our Italian-American residents in celebration of this long-standing tradition.”

Fr. Joseph Previte of Holy Rosary Parish in Little Italy says that while the parish is grieving the loss of those who died during the pandemic, they are grateful to carry on the annual tradition.

“With gratitude to God’s providence and for all those who have worked to bring us through the pandemic, which we pray will soon completely end, we remember and pray for all those who have died, lost loved ones or have been affected by COVID-19,” he said.