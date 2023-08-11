[Watch last year’s Feast of the Assumption procession in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The four-day celebration of the 124th Feast of the Assumption starts Saturday in Little Italy, offering live entertainment, food, games and the festival’s annual procession.

The festival this year runs:

From noon to midnight on Saturday, Aug. 12

From noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14

From noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15

This year’s mass is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Rosary Church, 12021 Mayfield Road.

The annual procession plans to step off at 11:15 a.m. from there and will proceed through the Little Italy neighborhood, ending back at the church at 12:45 p.m. See the full route below.

Here’s the full schedule of events. Read on for more of what to know before you go:

Where to park

Parking restrictions will be in effect from 10 a.m. on Saturday to midnight on Tuesday.

If you’re heading to the neighborhood, it’s recommended to take RTA. Parking may be available at area garages, restaurants and other establishments, but they’ll likely fill up fast — the lots nearest to Mayfield Road first — and likely cost a pretty penny.

Give yourself some extra time for travel and parking.

Wherever you choose to park, look out for road closure signs. Violators will be ticketed and towed to the city’s Quigley Road impound.

Road closures

Mayfield Road will be closed from Circle Drive to Fairview Road from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; from 5 p.m. to midnight on Monday; and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Expect heavy traffic in University Circle and Little Italy throughout the four-day festival. Road closure times are dependent on foot traffic and may be adjusted as needed by city police.

The procession route

At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the procession will start at Holy Rosary Church, heading right onto East 120th Street and continue to the end. Then comes:

A right onto Coltman Road

A left onto Mayfield Road

A left onto East 124th Street

A left onto Alexander Court

A left onto East 123rd Street

A right onto Mayfield Road again

A left onto Murray Hill Road

A right onto Cornell Road

A right on Random Road

A right on Paul Avenue

A right on Murray Hill again

A left onto Fairview Avenue, which turns into East 125th Street

A final left onto Mayfield Road, returning to the church

What’s the weather like?

FOX 8 meteorologists said storms could develop by the mid- to late afternoon on Saturday.

Sunday, however, is expected to be sunny and comfortable, with a high of 80 degrees.

The 8-Day Forecast also shows a 70% chance of rain on Monday, lowering to a 30% chance on Tuesday, with high temperatures cooling off.

Keep kids close

It’s easy for children to be lost in the festival crowds, coordinators said.

If you’re bringing the family, tell children they should find a worker in uniform if they become separated.

Cleveland firefighters and EMS workers will also be on-hand for emergencies.

Don’t drink and drive

Expect Cleveland police to have “an overall heightened awareness” of drunk driving offenses on city streets and highways. Violators can expect to be arrested and their vehicles impounded, coordinators said.

Celebrators who want to drink are encouraged to rely on RTA or a rideshare service to get around.