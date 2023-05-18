(WJW) – Aerophobia, or the fear of flying, affects 25 million adults in the US, particularly between the ages of 17 and 34.

Former military and retired commercial pilot, Tom Bunn, founded SOAR, an online counseling service, to help people overcome their fear of flying.

Bunn’s techniques include redirecting thoughts, using an app to track flight paths, and linking the memory of a loved one who loves you unconditionally to the experience of flying.

Bunn’s methods have helped over 5,000 people conquer their fear of flying, including Wendi Borkey, who successfully completed the SOAR program before her Hawaiian vacation.