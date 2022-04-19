(WJW / Nexstar) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating after many customers reported allegedly getting sick after eating Lucky Charms.

More than 3,000 reports have been posted to iwaspoisoned.com, claiming General Mills’ Lucky Charms cause them to experience a variety of gastrointestinal issues. The website claims it’s a “consumer-led website for diners to report suspected food poisoning or bad food experiences.”

Consumers on the website complained of nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and overall feelings of sickness.

The FDA said in a statement to Fox 8 News that they are aware of the complaints and, as of April 12, received over 100 reports related to Lucky Charms in 2022. The administration is currently reviewing and investigating these reports.

An FDA spokesperson released the following statement:

“The FDA is aware of consumer complaints regarding illnesses associated with Lucky Charms cereal and is currently investigating these complaints. The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury. Complaints of a less serious nature or those that appear to be isolated incidents are monitored and the information may be used during a future inspection of a company to help the FDA identify problem areas in a production plant. The complaints are also discussed with company management during these inspections.

“As additional background, the FDA hosts its own adverse event reporting system through our Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN). The CFSAN Adverse Event Reporting System (CAERS) is a database that contains information on adverse event and product complaint reports submitted to FDA for foods, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The database is designed to support CFSAN’s safety surveillance program. As of April 12, CAERS has received over 100 reports related to Lucky Charms in 2022, and the agency is currently reviewing and investigating these reports.”