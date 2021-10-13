FDA issues new salt guidelines

(WJW) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is asking restaurants and food manufacturers to cut salt in their products.

The goal is to reduce Americans’ sodium intake by 12% over the next 2.5 years.

The FDA says more than 70% of sodium intake is from sodium added during food preparation and manufacturing.

Currently, the average intake is 3,400 milligrams a day.

The recommendation is 2,300 mg, which is about a teaspoon.

The 12% decrease will not hit that goal but will be closer to about 3,000 mg a day.

Consuming too much salt can raise blood pressure, which can cause heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

The new guidelines aim to decrease diet-related health issues in Americans.