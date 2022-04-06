(WJW) — Consumers are alleging a popular breakfast cereal is making them sick.

More than 100 people posted to iwaspoisoned.com, claiming General Mills’ Lucky Charms cause them to experience a variety of gastrointestinal issues. The website claims it’s a “consumer-led website for diners to report suspected food poisoning or bad food experiences.”

Consumers on the website complained of nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and overall feelings of sickness.

The Food and Drug Administration responded to the reports, stating they are aware of the complaints and are looking into the matter. General Mills told the New York Post, it didn’t believe the cereal was making people sick.

The FDA issued the following statement to Fox 8 News:

“The FDA is aware of reports and is looking into the matter. The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury. Depending on the seriousness of the problem, an FDA investigator may visit the person who made the complaint, collect product samples, and initiate inspections. Complaints of a less serious nature or those that appear to be isolated incidents are monitored and the information may be used during a future inspection of a company to help the FDA identify problem areas in a production plant. The complaints are also discussed with company management during these inspections. As additional background, the FDA hosts its own adverse event reporting system through our Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN). The CFSAN Adverse Event Reporting System(CAERS) is a database that contains information on adverse event and product complaint reports submitted to FDA for foods, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The database is designed to support CFSAN’s safety surveillance program. Since 2004, the FDA’s CAERS data has received 41 reports related to Lucky Charms. However, only 3 Adverse Event Reports in 2021 with only 1 of those reports appearing to be related to the complaints listed in IWasPoisoned.com. Furthermore, the agency has received no calls at the FDA’s Food and Cosmetic Information Centerrelated to Lucky Charms.”

Fox 8 has also reached out to General Mills for a statement.