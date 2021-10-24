FDA announces more onion recalls due to salmonella outbreak

(WJW) — Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert for a salmonella outbreak linked to whole onions. Now the recall continues with two companies directing consumers to toss out their onions.

HelloFresh and EveryPlate, both direct-to-home meal kit companies, said one of their suppliers is voluntarily recalling onions. The two companies say those who received any onions in one for their meal kits from July 7 through Sept. 8, should get rid of them just to be safe.

The contaminated onions were reportedly distributed by the company ProSource Inc. out of Chihuahua, Mexico. The company reportedly last imported the onions into the U.S. on Aug. 31.

As of Oct. 22, the CDC reported that 652 people from 37 states, including Ohio, have been sickened after eating these onions, with 129 people hospitalized.

Common symptoms of salmonella poisoning include nausea, fever or diarrhea. People are advised to call their doctor if they are experiencing severe symptoms.

Find out more about the meal kit recalls right here and here on the FDA’s website.