(WJW) — As some parents and caregivers struggle to find baby formula on store shelves, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced enough formula to make about a half-million bottles will be available by mid-July.

According to a press release, Abbott Nutrition in Ireland will ship about 35,000 pounds of Similac Advance 2′-FL Stage 1 to the U.S.

This move comes after the FDA took steps back in May to ease federal import regulations of some formula products to help increase availability.

The FDA said a portion of the inventory will be earmarked for “critical needs” and will be supplied free of charge to Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) agencies. A portion of the supply will also be available through online retailers to help availability nationwide.

Online outlets include (but are not limited to) :

The latest information on additional baby formula products heading to the U.S. can be found, here.

The FDA continues to advise against making formula at home or diluting formula.