FCCAS Pet Pantry holding free one-day curbside event for Cuyahoga County dog, cat owners in need

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — After starting an emergency pet food pantry at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local group is now offering a free one-day pet food giveaway to reach even more people in need.

**For previous coverage of the pantry, watch the video above**

Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is hosting the event from 10 a m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter. It’s open to any resident in need in Cuyahoga County.

It’s curbside, so participants don’t even have to leave their vehicles.

The group launched its pet food pantry back in March to help pet owners struggling with financial challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. With the pantry, pet owners can fill out an application online or apply over the phone.

Then, volunteers provide non-contact delivery curbside at their homes.

So far, the pantry has helped feed nearly 500 cats and dogs. The food was purchased by donations raised by FCCAS. Many in the community also donated food.

With Saturday’s event, pet owners are asked to download an application online and bring it to the event, which is being held at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, 9500 Sweet Valley Drive, Valley View.

When they arrive, they’ll drive to different stations to hand in their applications, get their food sorted out and then have it loaded into their vehicles.

Check out the full guidelines below:

Related Content Emergency pet food pantry in Cuyahoga County continues to offer help to those in need Video