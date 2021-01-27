FBI works to ID woman in child sexual abuse investigation

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FBI is working to identify a woman who may have information on an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators said video shows Jane Doe 43, who is between 20 and 30 years old, with the child sexual assault victim. It’s believed the video was produced in October 2019.

The unknown woman is sought by the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program, which uses in-depth image analysis to to investigate child pornography images.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said it does not know where the woman resides and it does not have information linking her with northeast Ohio.

Anyone with info on Jane Doe 43’s identity is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov