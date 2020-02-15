Watch Now
FBI working to track down man accused of robbing Key Bank in Middleburg Heights

Courtesy of FBI

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The FBI is working to track down a man accused of robbing the Key Bank in Middleburg Heights.

It reportedly happened at the bank located off Bagley Road around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

The FBI said the man walked in and verbally demanded money from two tellers, they complied. No weapon was seen and no one was hurt.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with his hood up and grey cloth gloves. He is said to be between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a medium build and has a goatee.

