FBI working to track down man accused of robbing Key Bank in Macedonia

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

According to a press release, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Key Bank located at 604 East Aurora Road in Macedonia.

Officials said the suspect walked in, approached the teller, slammed his hands on the counter and verbally demanded $50 and $100 bills. The teller complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy of Cleveland FBI

The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black knit hat, black Gator neck cover, black gloves and tan boots. A weapon was not observed.

He may have fled the scene in a blue Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macedonia Police Department at 330-468-1234 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. Reward money is available.