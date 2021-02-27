FBI working to track down man accused of robbing Key Bank in Macedonia

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.
According to a press release, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Key Bank located at 604 East Aurora Road in Macedonia.
Officials said the suspect walked in, approached the teller, slammed his hands on the counter and verbally demanded $50 and $100 bills. The teller complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black knit hat, black Gator neck cover, black gloves and tan boots. A weapon was not observed.
He may have fled the scene in a blue Honda Accord.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Macedonia Police Department at 330-468-1234 or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. Reward money is available.