FBI warns of potentially violent protests at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will brief the public Thursday morning on safety plans for presidential inauguration protests planned in the state.

He’ll be joined by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and several law enforcement leaders.

Columbus is one of several U.S. cities that received warning from the FBI to prepare for potentially violent protests and riots.

Gov. DeWine activated 580 members of the Ohio National Guard earlier this week.

Some of those guard members will be helping protect the U.S. Capitol.

Others will be serving in Ohio.

“We saw what happened at the Capitol, so we are concerned,” DeWine said earlier this week.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the FBI memo stated, according to law enforcement leaders who read it to the Associated Press.

President-elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States when he takes the oath of office on January 20.

Current plans are for President-elect Biden to be sworn-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at noon on that day.

“I am not afraid to take the oath outside,” Biden said this week.

Many of the traditional events were already scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, there are renewed concerns about safety following violent riots by pro-Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol last week.

It’s estimated 15,000 National Guardsmen are on duty in the nation’s capital.

FOX8.com will stream Gov. DeWine’s press conference live at 10 a.m. Thursday.