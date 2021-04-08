FBI to release more information on incident at Perry Nuclear Power Plant

PERRY, Ohio (WJW) – The FBI is expected to release more information Thursday about an incident at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.

Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the plant, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the North Perry Police Department, and bomb squads from multiple other departments including Cleveland, Lake, and Geauga.

The FBI is assisting local law enforcement to include the Lake Co SO, N. Perry PD, Lake Co Bomb Squad, among others, in an ongoing law enforcement situation at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. At this time no additional details can be provided. — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) April 8, 2021

The FBI said it was assisting local law enforcement “in an ongoing law enforcement situation” at the plant.

An FBI spokesperson said more details would be released Thursday “when appropriate.”

Law enforcement will provide an update regarding this situation tomorrow when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) April 8, 2021

The Perry plant is about 35 miles northeast of Cleveland in Lake County.

According to the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC), the Perry plant has a Boiling Water Reactor (BWR).