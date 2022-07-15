CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s City Council president told FOX 8 that the FBI has sent a subpoena to the City of Cleveland for information on former councilman Basheer Jones.

The FBI grand jury subpoena was sent to the City of Cleveland regarding agencies, organizations and individuals who are associated with Jones, according to Council President Blaine Griffin.

He says the request is primarily for Community Development Block Grant information.

“Council will, of course, provide any information of documents requested by the FBI,” Griffin said in a statement.

Basheer Jones lost his bid for mayor of Cleveland in the most recent election. He was elected as councilman for Ward 7 in 2017.