(WJW) – The FBI Cleveland and the FBI Toledo Resident Agency are seeking information from the public regarding the release and vandalism surrounding several mink farms in Northern Ohio and Michigan several months ago.

The Animal Liberation Front (ALF) claimed responsibility for the releases.

Here’s a list of the incidents:

November 8, 2022: ALF release 100 Mink in Massillon, Ohio – between 2:00am-4:00am November 9, 2022: ALF released 800 Mink Pipkorn Farm, Michigan November 15, 2022: ALF released 10,000 Mink in Van Wert, Ohio – between 2:00am-4:00am December 19, 2022: ALF released 4,000 Mink in Wayland, Michigan February 1, 2023: 2 females vandalized a semi-truck at a mink farm in Mercer County Ohio – between 2:00am – 4:00am

The releases caused significant economic strain to the locations where the vandalism occurred the FBI says.

The FBI reports that in one instance, the farm closed entirely.

The FBI is seeking information on individuals who were involved in the animal’s release.

The FBI reminds anyone who comes forward with information can remain anonymous. Contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.