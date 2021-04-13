WATCH LIVE: FBI searching Cleveland property in connection with Ashley Summers’ disappearance

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FBI confirmed to FOX 8 News they are conducting a search in Cleveland Tuesday for Ashley Summers.

The search is taking place at property on Train Avenue in Cleveland.

Summers was 14 years old when she was last seen in July 2007 in the area of West 96th Street and Madison Avenue.

Summers is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and she was around 130 pounds when she was last seen. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and has a tattoo of the name Gene, along with a heart, on her right arm.

The FBI and Cleveland police have conducted searches in the past including in areas she may have been last seen.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more developments.