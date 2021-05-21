FBI searches for fourth suspect in series of Cleveland-area carjackings

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is still searching for one of the four suspects in a string of armed carjackings.

Investigators said they believe the group is responsible for nine incidents in northern Ohio, including the robbery of Cleveland kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus.

The suspect pictured wearing a blue sweatshirt with the word “Raw” on the front remains on the loose. The FBI said he’s urged to turn himself in to authorities.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of FBI)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of FBI)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 877-FBI-OHIO. Reward money is available and tips can remain anonymous.

The four are suspected in the following carjackings:

April 28, 2021 – Cleveland

A carjacking occurred in the area of West 117th Street and Bellaire Road around 3 p.m.

A carjacking occurred in the area of West 117th Street and Bellaire Road around 3 p.m. May 12, 2021 – East Cleveland

A Honda Civic was stolen during an aggravated robbery at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A Honda Civic was stolen during an aggravated robbery at approximately 11:30 a.m. May 13, 2021 – Cleveland

A black 2020 Toyota was stolen around 1:45 a.m. in the area of West 127th Street and Triskett Road. Police have identified the victim as Gina DeJesus. DeJesus told police she pulled over to the side of the road and that’s when a car pulled in front of her. At least two men got out. She said one pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of the car. As she walked away, she said a man with the group ordered her to give up her key fob. The carjackers also got away with her purse and credit cards.

A black 2020 Toyota was stolen around 1:45 a.m. in the area of West 127th Street and Triskett Road. Police have identified the victim as Gina DeJesus. DeJesus told police she pulled over to the side of the road and that’s when a car pulled in front of her. At least two men got out. She said one pointed a gun at her face and ordered her out of the car. As she walked away, she said a man with the group ordered her to give up her key fob. The carjackers also got away with her purse and credit cards. May 14, 2021 – Willoughby

Police said a 2017 Toyota Rav4 was stolen around 12:10 a.m. According to officials, the suspects were traveling in a vehicle from a previous robbery when they bumped the victim’s vehicle from behind. When the victim exited her vehicle to check for damage one suspect pointed a gun in her face while another placed her in a bear hug. Police say all four suspects verbally demanded “we want everything” before taking the vehicle and all its contents.

Police said a 2017 Toyota Rav4 was stolen around 12:10 a.m. According to officials, the suspects were traveling in a vehicle from a previous robbery when they bumped the victim’s vehicle from behind. When the victim exited her vehicle to check for damage one suspect pointed a gun in her face while another placed her in a bear hug. Police say all four suspects verbally demanded “we want everything” before taking the vehicle and all its contents. May 14, 2021 – Brooklyn

Police said a white Dodge Durango was stolen around 11:30 a.m. The suspects approached two women while they were entering their vehicle. One victim was grabbed by her hair and thrown to the ground.

Police said a white Dodge Durango was stolen around 11:30 a.m. The suspects approached two women while they were entering their vehicle. One victim was grabbed by her hair and thrown to the ground. May 14, 2021 – Euclid

Police said a Hyundai Sonata with Alabama license plates were stolen between 11 p.m. and midnight. There was a long gun and handgun inside the vehicle. The weapons have not been recovered.

Police said a Hyundai Sonata with Alabama license plates were stolen between 11 p.m. and midnight. There was a long gun and handgun inside the vehicle. The weapons have not been recovered. May 15, 2021 – Euclid

Police said the vehicle was stolen between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m. The victim was shot in the leg after resisting the suspect’s demands for the vehicle. The victim remains in critical condition at this time.

Police said the vehicle was stolen between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m. The victim was shot in the leg after resisting the suspect’s demands for the vehicle. The victim remains in critical condition at this time. May 15, 2021 – Cleveland Heights

A vehicle was stolen around 2:37 a.m. During the theft, an off-duty police officer was shot at by the suspects. The officer did not suffer any physical injuries.

A vehicle was stolen around 2:37 a.m. During the theft, an off-duty police officer was shot at by the suspects. The officer did not suffer any physical injuries. May 16, 2021 – Willoughby

An attempted carjacking was reported in the back of a hotel parking lot at approximately 2:25 a.m. Witnessed reported gunshots. The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a grey sedan.