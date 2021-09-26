FBI returns to Brian Laundrie’s family home, reportedly looking for ‘DNA matching’ items

**Related Video Above: Dog the Bounty Hunter appeared at the family home just yesterday.**

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WJW) — The FBI reportedly returned to the home of Brian Laundrie‘s family Sunday, a lawyer confirmed to FOX News.

This time, a pair of agents were reportedly looking for any personal items that could aid in “DNA matching.”

“The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could,” Steven Bertolino, the family’s lawyer, told Fox News.

The two agents were reportedly seen exiting the home around 11 a.m. holding a paper bag.

The FBI, along with police, searched the home last week, removing a vehicle and other items from the property.

The FBI has now issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé Gabby Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming.

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Laundrie was reported missing by his family more than a week ago and authorities continue to search for him in the nearby Carleton Reserve.

Saturday, TV personality Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, got in on the Laundrie search, arriving in Florida and going to the family home unannounced. His knocks went unanswered.