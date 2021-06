ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help after a bank in Elyria was robbed on Thursday.

The man passed a demand note to a teller at the PNC Bank on Midway Boulevard at about 4:45 p.m., the FBI said. The employee complied and the suspect got away with the cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elyria Police Department at 440-320-3302 or the FBI at 216-622-6832. Tips can remain anonymous and remain money is available.