FBI releases photos of Beachwood bank robbery suspect

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland FBI)

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Beachwood.

It happened at the First National Bank on Richmond Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the FBI, the suspect demanded money from the teller and indicated he had a gun. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

The FBI released photos of the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beachwood Police Department, Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

