FBI, police seek man who robbed credit union carrying child

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The FBI and police were seeking a man who they say robbed an Ohio credit union while carrying a toddler.

The heist took place Tuesday at the Direction Credit Union and was captured by the bank’s surveillance video.

According to Toledo police, the man, while holding the child, gave the teller a note threatening to use a bomb and demanding cash. After getting the money, authorities said the man fled in a silver Cadillac.

The suspect was wearing an orange and blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white shorts, orange Nike sneakers and a blue surgical mask.

Authorities estimated the child was 2 years old.

No other information was available.

