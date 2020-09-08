FBI, police searching for Richmond Heights bank robbery suspect

Photo courtesy FBI

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police and the FBI are searching for a suspect believed to have robbed a Richmond Heights bank Tuesday afternoon.

The male suspect was reported to have entered the Citizens Bank at 690 Richmond Road at about 12:50 p.m. According to a report released by the FBI, the man told a bank teller “this is a holdup, give me that money you just put in the door.”

While no weapon was reportedly observed, the teller did do what the man said and gave him an “undisclosed amount” of money. The man was able to get away before police arrived on the scene.

No one was injured during the incident, the FBI reported.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to reach out to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the FBI (Cleveland division) and/or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously and any person providing information that leads to the prosecution of the suspect is eligible to receive a monetary reward.

