FBI says plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer hatched during meeting in Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — According to a criminal complaint, the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and attempt to ‘overthrow the government’ was first discussed during a meeting in central Ohio.

Six men are facing federal charges for the alleged plot. A document filed in federal court identifies the suspects as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

According to court documents, a group of 15 people, including Fox and Croft gathered in Dublin, Ohio on June 6, 2020. The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient.

According to the criminal complaint:

They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Several members talked about murdering “tyrants” or “taking” a sitting governor. The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message. As part of that recruitment effort, FOX reached out to a Michigan based militia group (the “militia group.”)

Over the next six weeks, a plan was assembled to attack Governor Whitmer’s vacation home in western Michigan, according to federal prosecutors. The goal was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and try her for treason.

Another meeting took place on July 18, 2020 at an unspecified location in Ohio.

All six suspects, except for Croft, are from Michigan. Croft lives in the state of Delaware, according to officials. Fox owns a business in Grand Rapids. Harris lives in Lake Orion.

