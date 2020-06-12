FBI: Looter seen in video, images destroying Colossal Cupcakes during Cleveland protests arrested

Suspects in Cleveland Civil Unrest May 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One of four suspects shown in surveillance images looting Colossal Cupcakes during downtown protests has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Tandre Buchanan Jr., 22, faces federal charges of interference with commerce by threats or violence.

Peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent in downtown Cleveland May 30.

Several businesses were damaged, including Colossal Cupcakes. Staff there hid in the bathroom as looters broke in the front windows.

Owner Kelly Kandah said everything was either gone or destroyed after the incident.

After the FBI issued a press release and the images of four looting suspects on June 10, they received multiple calls identifying Buchanan as one of them. He was arrested at his place of employment in Garfield Heights on June 11. He is to appear in court Friday.

According to court documents, Buchanan is seen in the images wearing orange sneakers, black pants and a black shirt with yellow Army lettering on the front. He also had an orange hooded sweatshirt with UNMASTRD on the front.

Court documents say Buchanan is seen in video exiting the broken plate glass window of Colossal Cupcakes and was also seen with a turquoise stool belonging to the store.

He is seen using the stool to repeatedly smash in the plate glass window. After the second window was broken out, he is seen leaving the area.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said: “The complaint alleges that, after rioting began in downtown Cleveland on May 30, this defendant participated in violent activity directed not just at a storefront, but at employees within that establishment. At this moment, our federal, state, and local partners are committed to ensuring that those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights have a full opportunity to do so, and part of that commitment requires us to hold accountable those who marred an otherwise peaceful protest on May 30.”

The FBI is continuing to learn the identity of the other three suspects, and officials with the city of Cleveland said they expect a “large number of individuals” to be charged and arrested for crimes committed on May 30.

Anyone with information on the remaining three suspects or anyone who may have caused damage during the protests is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland FBI or Crime Stoppers.

