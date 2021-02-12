FBI looks for Wayne County man in child exploitation investigation

SMITHVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help locating a Wayne County man in a child exploitation investigation.

There is a federal arrest warrant for Dennis E. Horn, 69, of Smithville, for knowingly receiving and distributing visual depictions of real minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and knowingly possessing or accessing with intent to view child pornography.

According to the FBI, the investigation started when it discovered an IP address used by Horn was making child exploitative material online for sharing. No additional information is available because the warrant affidavit is sealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO. A reward is available. Tips can remain anonymous.