CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a bank robbery suspect.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and Cuyahoga Falls Police Department are investigating after an unknown man arrived at the People Bank on State Road in Cuyahoga Falls on July 14 and demanded money from a bank teller.

Authorities did not say how much money the man stole, but said he threatened the teller in the process.

Photo courtesy FBI

Photo courtesy FBI

Those who may know anything regarding the incident, or who recognize the man above, are asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO, where tips can be made anonymously.