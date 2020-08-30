BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI arrested two young Florida women for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking of minors.
The Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Hollywood resident Kiara Nunez, 21, and Coral Springs resident Alexandra Ramirez, 19, last week.
Court documents allege the women were sex trafficking two 15-year-old girls from Oct. 2019 through Jan. 2020. Police recovered one of the young girls during an undercover human trafficking operation at a hotel in Ft. Lauderdale on Jan. 29.
Police said that an online advertisement from the Ft. Lauderdale area advertising sex in exchange for money tipped them off. The ad reportedly contained nude images of young females, later identified as the victims in the case.
The criminal complaint is attached below.
Related Video: Local sex sting highlights dangers kids face as they spend more time online during pandemic
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- FBI: Florida women, 19 and 21, charged with sex trafficking minors
- ‘It comes down to the actions we take’: Cleveland Browns take stand against injustice, racial inequality
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 922 new cases, 2 fatalities reported
- ‘This is what the country needs right now’: Opinion-free news coming to cable television this week
- Report: FDA could consider authorization for COVID-19 vaccine before Phase 3 trials are complete