FBI: Findlay priest arrested, accused of sex trafficking

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) — A Findlay priest was taken into custody Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Division of the FBI reports.

Michael Zacharias is federally charged “with coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor, and sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion,” the FBI said in a statement. The Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Zacharias, 53, at his home reportedly without incident.

The FBI said that Zacharias has allegedly “engaged in sexual conduct with minors” at least since the late 1990s, according to the complaint.

Anyone who may have been harmed by Zacharias is encouraged to come forward and call 216-622-6842. The FBI said that anything reported to them will remain in confidence.

