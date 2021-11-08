FBI, East Cleveland police search for missing woman

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the East Cleveland Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 22-year-old woman.

Alishah Pointer was last seen on Nov. 4 at a home in Cleveland. The FBI said family members reported her missing on Nov. 5.

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

No further information about her disappearance was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Pointer’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement. Tips can be provided to the FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO. Reward money is available.

Editor’s note: The original news release from the FBI said Alishah Pointer was last seen on Nov. 3 in the North Randall area. The story has been updated to reflect the correct location and date.