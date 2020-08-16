FBI: Cleveland man arrested, charged for receipt, distribution of child pornography

The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation hangs on the outside of the bureau’s Edgar J. Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FBI Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested and charged a 26-year-old Cleveland man for crimes related to child pornography.

According to the FBI, Benjamin Whitcomb was arrested on Friday at his home in Cleveland.

An undercover officer reportedly engaged in a conversation with Whitcomb in an online chat room called “Pedcast Chat” on August 7.

During the chat, Whitcomb allegedly indicated that he would have access to his two small children this weekend. He reportedly said he had previously “played” with them and planned on making a video with them over the weekend.

Investigation was initiated and the FBI said it revealed that Whitcomb had distributed fourteen videos/images of child sexual abuse material to other online users on June 3.

After a federal search warrant was executed, officers took Whitcomb into custody without incident.

Whitcomb has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

