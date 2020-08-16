CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FBI Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested and charged a 26-year-old Cleveland man for crimes related to child pornography.
According to the FBI, Benjamin Whitcomb was arrested on Friday at his home in Cleveland.
An undercover officer reportedly engaged in a conversation with Whitcomb in an online chat room called “Pedcast Chat” on August 7.
During the chat, Whitcomb allegedly indicated that he would have access to his two small children this weekend. He reportedly said he had previously “played” with them and planned on making a video with them over the weekend.
Investigation was initiated and the FBI said it revealed that Whitcomb had distributed fourteen videos/images of child sexual abuse material to other online users on June 3.
After a federal search warrant was executed, officers took Whitcomb into custody without incident.
Whitcomb has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Couple keeping romance alive with coronavirus pop-up dinners
- Joe Biden offers condolences to Donald Trump after his brother Robert Trump’s death
- FBI: Cleveland man arrested, charged for receipt, distribution of child pornography
- Man shot and killed at Lake County home, sheriff’s office reports
- Stipe Miocic retains heavyweight crown with decision over Cormier