CLEVELAND (WJW) — Drugs, guns and two organization operatives were taken into custody this week following multiple raids, FBI Cleveland announced.

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force), along with other government agencies, worked to recover more than 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs from properties in Painesville and Cleveland after search warrants were issued. The drugs reportedly have a street value of more than $5.2 million.

“The sheer volume of drugs recovered during this seizure is astounding,” FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen said in a statement.

The FBI said the amount of fentanyl found would be enough to kill around 20 million people, and that they believe the drugs were distributed from Mexico.

While two people were arrested this week in connection to the seizure, the FBI did not name them and no charges have been announced.