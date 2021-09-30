FBI back at Brian Laundrie’s home

**In the video, above, Dog the Bounty Hunter shows up at the Laundrie family home over the weekend**

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WJW)– Law enforcement were back at the family home of Brian Laundrie Thursday afternoon.

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito.

FBI agents were seen going into the house in North Port, Florida. The agents were collecting personal items to help canines with the search for Laundrie, an attorney for the family told NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

Laundire and Petito were on a road trip in their van this summer, posting updates to social media. He returned home without Petito on Sept. 1 and her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Petito’s remains were found more than a week later in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Earlier this week, officers were at Fort De Soto Park, where Laundrie’s family spent three days earlier this month.