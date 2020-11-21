FBI asks for help locating bank robber in Cleveland







CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for help locating a man wanted for robbing a bank in Cleveland.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the Dollar Bank on Fulton Road. Authorities say the man approached several bank employees stating he was robbing the bank and alluded to having a weapon in the pocket of his hoodie.

Once he was given the money, the man took off crossing Fulton Road and behind Ella M. Estabrook Recreation Center.

He is described as being just under 6 feet tall, brown hair, patches of facial hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you have any information regarding this robbery call the FBI at (215)522-1400 or the Cleveland Police Department, Second District.

